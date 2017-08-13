Ad Unit
Report: Marqise Lee avoided serious leg injury

August 13, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee was carted off the practice field Sunday after suffering a leg injury, but early indications are that he avoided anything too serious.

Both Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media are reporting that early tests revealed positive news for Lee.

Lee, Jacksonville’s second-round pick back in 2014, had somewhat of a breakout year last season. The 25-year-old caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns, nearly matching the production of stud wideout Allen Robinson.

Given some of the reports we have heard about Blake Bortles’ performance in training camp, the Jaguars will need as much help in the passing game as they can get. A serious knee injury for Lee would have left a rather big hole in Jacksonville’s aerial attack.

