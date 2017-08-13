Report: Marqise Lee avoided serious leg injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee was carted off the practice field Sunday after suffering a leg injury, but early indications are that he avoided anything too serious.

Both Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media are reporting that early tests revealed positive news for Lee.

#Jaguars WR Marqise Lee, who was carted off today, did not suffer a serious injury, source said. Looked a lot worse than it was. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2017

Jaguars' Marqise Lee's injury still being evaluated but source says it is not serious. (He was carted off late in practice today.) — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 13, 2017

Lee, Jacksonville’s second-round pick back in 2014, had somewhat of a breakout year last season. The 25-year-old caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns, nearly matching the production of stud wideout Allen Robinson.

Given some of the reports we have heard about Blake Bortles’ performance in training camp, the Jaguars will need as much help in the passing game as they can get. A serious knee injury for Lee would have left a rather big hole in Jacksonville’s aerial attack.