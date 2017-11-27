Martellus Bennett reportedly will be placed on IR

Martellus Bennett’s reunion with the New England Patriots did not last very long in 2017.

Patriots reporter Jim McBride reported on Monday that Bennett will be placed on injured reserve.

BREAKING: League source confirms #Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett will go on injured reserve. Played two games after being claimed on waivers from Packers. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 27, 2017

Interestingly, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the decision has more to do with Bennett’s hamstring than his shoulder, though Marty B will now be able to get his shoulder fixed.

Green Bay Packers fans will no doubt say this is Karma for Bennett and the Pats. After all, the Packers waived Bennett earlier this month, saying that he failed to disclose a shoulder injury. Bennett’s agent then dissuaded teams from picking up his client off waivers because of his shoulder, though the tight end changed his mind once the Patriots showed interest and decided to sign with them.

Bennett caught six passes for 53 yards in two games for New England this season. He did not play on Sunday because of his hamstring.