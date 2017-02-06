Michael Vick already considering NFL comeback

Michael Vick announced his retirement from the NFL last week, saying he knew it was time to hang ’em up when the Minnesota Vikings didn’t call him after Teddy Bridgewater’s injury. But a few days later the veteran is already considering a comeback.

Vick told TMZ Sports that he is getting “cold feet” about his decision, and it was all inspired by watching 39-year-old Tom Brady win the Super Bowl.

“I’m getting cold feet, man. I’m getting cold feet. Just watching the game last night, Tom Brady really inspired me. The reason is because I know how hard he worked. A guy like Tom, it’s just a testament to how hard he worked, the leadership, the people around him,” Vick told TMZ Sports in an interview.

He then said that he would get in top shape in case a team needs him.

“I’m just going to keep my options open. As of right now I’m officially retired but what I’m going to do is I’m going to continue to work out. I’m going to get myself in tip-top shape and just leave the door open,” said Vick. “Things happen throughout the course of the season where guys get hurt. I got a lot of relationships with coaches around the league and I don’t think I should discredit that service. I should always be serviceable and accessible just in case somebody needs me some day. I thought about that as soon as I retired. But retired life is great.”

It’s odd that Vick is talking about getting into top shape the day after the NFL season ends. You figure if anything he would take these couple months off and wait until later in the year before trying to get ready for a comeback considering teams wouldn’t really reach out to him unless they had an emergency, which is more likely to occur during the season.

Vick is 36 and did not play last season. He saw action and even started a few games with the Steelers in 2015 and the Jets in 2014. Maybe there’s something about the permanence of officially retiring that messes with an athlete’s mind and makes it difficult to accept, especially when it doesn’t happen on your terms.