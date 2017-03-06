Report: Mike Glennon likely to be paid $14-15 million per year

Mike Glennon could not have asked for a better time to become a free agent, and he may end up becoming this offseason’s Brock Osweiler because of it.

At the moment, Glennon is the best quarterback available in an alarmingly thin market at the position. The type of situation he is in almost always leads to a player being overpaid, and Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports is reporting that NFL sources expect Glennon to cash in big time.

Multiple #NFL sources are pegging the free agent contract of #Bucs QB Mike Glennon as expected to land between $14-$15 million per season. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 6, 2017

Osweiler signed a deal with the Houston Texans last offseason that was worth $18 million annually, and he ended up being arguably the worst quarterback in the NFL in 2016. We’re not saying that will happen to Glennon, but what has he done to deserve even back-end starting QB money?

Glennon was average at best when he started 18 games between his first two NFL seasons in 2013 and 2014. He compiled a passer rating of 83.6 during that span, throwing for 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has averaged just 6.5 yards per pass attempt (Osweiler averages 6.24) during his NFL career and appeared in just two games over the past two years.

We know at least one team that could be ready to overpay for Glennon, and there will likely be a couple of others. Perhaps Glennon will prove us all wrong, but $15 million seems like an awfully high price tag.