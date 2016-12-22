Ad Unit
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Odell Beckham took Giants’ loss to Eagles extra hard

December 22, 2016
by Larry Brown

Odell Beckham crying

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for being a passionate guy, but he appeared to take the New York Giants’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night extra hard.

According to New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard, Beckham was “growling” to himself and “losing it” outside the Giants’ locker room following the game. He eventually was guided into the locker room by team security and John Mara, per Leonard.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported the same:

The Giants’ loss wasn’t for a lack of effort by Beckham. The star wide receiver had 11 catches for 150 yards on 20 targets in the game. Eli Manning had his struggles though, as the QB threw three interceptions.

The loss ends a two-game winning streak for the Giants. Even though their loss gave the Cowboys the NFC East title and top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Giants can still clinch the top wild-card spot with a Week 17 win at Washington.


