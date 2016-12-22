Odell Beckham took Giants’ loss to Eagles extra hard

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for being a passionate guy, but he appeared to take the New York Giants’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night extra hard.

According to New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard, Beckham was “growling” to himself and “losing it” outside the Giants’ locker room following the game. He eventually was guided into the locker room by team security and John Mara, per Leonard.

Odell Beckham was growling to himself, losing it outside locker room. Team security & John Mara guided him into locker room eventually pic.twitter.com/ebdB8dH787 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 23, 2016

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported the same:

An angry Odell Beckham was outside the Giants' locker room growling to himself by a garage door. Team staff and security had to come get him — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 23, 2016

The Giants’ loss wasn’t for a lack of effort by Beckham. The star wide receiver had 11 catches for 150 yards on 20 targets in the game. Eli Manning had his struggles though, as the QB threw three interceptions.

The loss ends a two-game winning streak for the Giants. Even though their loss gave the Cowboys the NFC East title and top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Giants can still clinch the top wild-card spot with a Week 17 win at Washington.