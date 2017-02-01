Report: Falcons to block Kyle Shanahan from taking key coaches

Kyle Shanahan is set to take over the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job after the Super Bowl, but the Atlanta Falcons will do their best to ensure he does not take some of the team’s best coaches with him.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Jeff Schultz says the Falcons will try to block any attempt by Shanahan from taking one of the team’s key assistant coaches to San Francisco.

Schultz names assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris, running backs coach Bobby Turner and offensive line coach Chris Morgan as the three top assistants Dan Quinn would want to keep in Atlanta.

Schultz also mentions assistants Mike McDaniel and Mike Lafleur as coaches the Falcons would be more likely to let go to San Francisco.

Shanahan has helped turn Atlanta into the NFL’s top offense this season. His work as offensive coordinator with the team helped him become a top head coaching candidate around the league. In San Francisco, he will work with former Pro Bowl safety John Lynch as the team’s new GM.