Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner seemingly respond to Texans owner

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair issued an apology on Friday after a report revealed that he made a regrettable remark during a meeting about national anthem protests last week, but don’t expect the mea culpa to be well-received by everyone.

Take Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner, for example. Shortly after word of McNair’s comments surfaced, the Seattle Seahawks stars sent some tweets that seemed directed toward the Texans founder.

I can appreciate ppl being candid. Don’t apologize! You meant what you said. Showing true colors allows ppl to see you for who you are. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 27, 2017

I wish more ppl would do that. So the world could ostracize those who don’t want to see EQUALITY. Otherwise they will continue to hide — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 27, 2017

People sayin’ how they really feel — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz54) October 27, 2017

McNair is reportedly one of a handful of owners who would like to see the NFL ban anthem protests. He shared his opinion at a meeting last Wednesday by saying “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.” On Friday, McNair issued a statement of apology and claimed he wasn’t referring to the players when he delivered the figure of speech. That’s tough to believe.

Although McNair expressed remorse, there are likely a lot of players who feel the way Sherman and Wagner feel. That is exactly the type of mentality Jerry Jones has been accused of illustrating with his strong remarks about anthem protests, and that mindset has contributed to the divide team owners and their players over social issues.