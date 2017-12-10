Steelers FaceTime with Ryan Shazier after win

The Pittsburgh Steelers had Ryan Shazier on their mind — and in their locker room (sort of) after their comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night that clinched the division.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after Pittsburgh’s 39-38 win over AFC North rival Baltimore that they FaceTimed Shazier after the game.

Shazier is in the hospital recovering from a spinal injury suffered during Monday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Shazier is one of the leaders of Pittsburgh’s defense, and they struggled playing without him as they gave up 38 points.

In addition to the FaceTime call, Ben Roethlisberger also sent a nice shoutout to Shazier during his postgame interview with NBC. Before the game, the Steelers had other tributes to their linebacker.