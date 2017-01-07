Report: Teams waiting to see if Bill O’Brien becomes available

The prospect of coach Bill O’Brien leaving the Houston Texans is reportedly legitimate enough that teams with vacancies are waiting to see if it happens.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, several of the six teams with a coaching vacancy are waiting to see if O’Brien becomes available after he coaches the Texans in the playoffs on Saturday against Oakland.

Rapoport says there is a “real chance” that O’Brien leaves Houston. There are said to be some clashes between O’Brien, general manager Rick Smith, and owner Bob McNair which could contribute to O’Brien’s departure.

If O’Brien left Houston, he would become the top coach available, having led Houston to two consecutive AFC South titles.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this, though it seems a bit more serious now. It would certainly shake up the coaching market a bit if O’Brien were to become available at this stage.