Tom Brady curses during postgame press conference (Video)

Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all time, but he reminded us that he is human too.

During his postgame news conference after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Brady broke from his usual model citizen character and actually cursed:

We have no problem with this at all. In fact, we’d like to see a little more of this from Brady given how well he hides his feelings when talking with the press by staying true to the “Patriot Way.”

And the man surely was hammered hard by the Falcons all game. He was sacked five times and hit many more.