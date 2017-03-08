Tony Romo reportedly hoping to sign with Broncos or Texans

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to release Tony Romo at some point this week, and the veteran quarterback is said to be focusing on two potential new landing spots — Denver and Houston.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that there is a “strong likelihood” the Cowboys will release Romo on Thursday. And when they do, Romo will be looking to discuss a deal with the Broncos and Texans.

Hearing there is a very strong likelihood that barring a strong trade offer the Cowboys release Tony Romo tomorrow. Let the chase begin — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 8, 2017

Once Tony Romo is on the open market, he'd have significant interest in signing w/HOU or DEN as we've been reporting. Wants to win now — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 8, 2017

Trade offers for Romo are unlikely to come, as teams know the Cowboys can’t conceivably keep him. Romo does not want to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup, and it would make no sense for Dallas to pay a second-string quarterback that much money.

John Elway said at the start of the offseason that he is comfortable moving forward with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, but he has since said he is open to exploring all options. It’s no coincidence that Elway’s stance has changed as Romo is on the verge of becoming a free agent.

While we have heard some truly insane trade rumors involving Romo, the list of potential suitors seems to be down to two.