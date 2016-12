Tyler Lockett suffers broken leg, still makes catch

The Seattle Seahawks were already down a key player to a broken leg with Earl thomas out, and now they have a second key player going down with a broken leg.

Tyler Lockett suffered a broken leg in the first half of Seattle’s game against Arizona on Saturday.

The impressive part is Lockett still held onto the ball for the catch despite having his leg completely crunched. He finished the game with two catches for 38 yards.