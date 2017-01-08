Zach Brown calls Kiko Alonso ‘soft’ over hand injury

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso played in Sunday’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with limited use of his right hand because of an injury. With the way a fellow AFC East linebacker spoke about the injury, you’d swear Alonso was going around bragging about it.

CBS broadcasters Jim Nantz and Phil Simms made mention of Alonso’s hand limitation during the first half. For whatever reason, Brown seemed to take offense and called Alonso “soft” on Twitter.

They talking about his hand. I play over half the season wit a messed up hand lmao you soft 47 — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) January 8, 2017

Here’s a video of Alonso trying to make a play with the wrapped hand:

lmfao kiko alonso is playing with a softball for a hand pic.twitter.com/RY626Qvvqh — Ben Livingston (@bliv94) January 8, 2017

Again, Alonso wasn’t bragging about how tough he is. While we don’t know if his hand injury was more significant than the one Brown played through, does it really matter? Alonso’s team is in the playoffs while Brown’s is watching from home. Brown should stick to tweeting about how he got snubbed by the Pro Bowl voters.