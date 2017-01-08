Ad Unit
Sergio Garcia, girlfriend Angela Akins getting married this year

January 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sergio Garcia Angela Akins

Longtime bachelor Sergio Garcia shared some big news on Saturday involving his girlfriend Angela Akins.

Both Garcia, 36, and his girlfriend, Akins, revealed on social media that they will be getting married this year.

Akins, who is a former Golf Channel reporter, is a Texas native and has gotten the Spanish golfer into the Longhorns:

Garcia has won 29 events during his pro golfing career, including nine on the PGA Tour. He and Akins have been dating for a little over a year.


