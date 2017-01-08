Sergio Garcia, girlfriend Angela Akins getting married this year

Longtime bachelor Sergio Garcia shared some big news on Saturday involving his girlfriend Angela Akins.

Both Garcia, 36, and his girlfriend, Akins, revealed on social media that they will be getting married this year.

Some very exciting news for us! We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future bring us! @TheAngelaAkins pic.twitter.com/l6gUIJkdA6 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 7, 2017

I can't wait to marry my best friend and love of my life! Following my heart has led to the greatest blessing of my life! @TheSergioGarcia pic.twitter.com/AqK52X3VM5 — Angela Akins (@TheAngelaAkins) January 7, 2017

Akins, who is a former Golf Channel reporter, is a Texas native and has gotten the Spanish golfer into the Longhorns:

Garcia has won 29 events during his pro golfing career, including nine on the PGA Tour. He and Akins have been dating for a little over a year.