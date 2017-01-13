Report: Mike Greenberg leaving ‘Mike & Mike’ for new TV show

ESPN has been undergoing some significant changes in recent months, and one of the most surprising could be the end of the long-running “Mike & Mike” radio show.

Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated is reporting that ESPN executives are planning to move Mike Greenberg into a new role as the host of a morning television show that would end Greenberg’s longtime partnership with former NFL player Mike Golic. The “Mike & Mike” show has been running for more than 18 years.

According to Deitsch, Trey Wingo is considered the leading candidate to replace Greenberg on the popular morning show, which is broadcast on ESPN Radio and simulcast on ESPN2. It’s unclear if Golic would remain with the show once Greenberg leaves. While the date for the shakeup is unknown, sources told Deitsch that the change is expected to come “sooner than later.”

ESPN has experienced a mass exodus of on-air talent over the past several months, though the network recently announced it is keeping one of its most important assets. Taking Greenberg off of one of the most popular morning shows in the country seems like a huge risk.