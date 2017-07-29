Crying Daniel Cormier memes hit Twitter after loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214

Crying Jordan may have to make room for Crying Daniel Cormier.

Jon Jones defeated Cormier by way of a devastating third-round KO at UFC 214 on Saturday night to become the new light heavyweight champion.

OH MY GODDDDD!!! JON JONES DESTROYS DANIEL CORMIER!!! #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/6VWC83Gxxb — Strictly Boxing Fans (@BoxingBritain1) July 30, 2017

After the bout and during his post-fight interview, a visibly shaken and disappointed Cormier was seen crying in the Octagon.

Daniel cormier crying like a baby someone make a meme out this vid pic.twitter.com/g9PGyHBbj1 — Richard TK (@Captain_pr0nin) July 30, 2017

Needless to say, the Internet has never had any chill before, and it certainly wasn’t about to start now. Here are some of the best Crying Cormier memes that were spawned as a result:

Daniel Cormier: "All I remember after the kick was people yelling worldstar!" pic.twitter.com/5kTla6FXK4 — SWOLVERINE (@BIGMIG0517) July 30, 2017

When @Walmart canceled the Super NES orders. pic.twitter.com/CyXs5C9L73 — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) July 30, 2017

When your parents are grilling you but you've run out of excuses… #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/Fli8O308t8 — John Miceli (@JohnAMiceli) July 30, 2017

When your team blows 28-3 lead in the super bowl pic.twitter.com/iuOMExWSgH — Nubz (@HollywoodNuby) July 30, 2017

When she say " I love you too you're like my brother" pic.twitter.com/1Is97u6bDk — Stoner saiyan(@DreadChapo) July 30, 2017

Realizing football still isn't on tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3L9qC1K0K4 — Trash Talk NFL (@TrashTalkNFL) July 30, 2017

When you throw your report card away but your mom tells you to go find it #ufc214 #Daniel Cormier jon jones pic.twitter.com/2zRPAYZsom — Cimdgaf (@cimeondaniel02) July 30, 2017

"It's a ten minute wait for spicy" pic.twitter.com/uaLFK1lFqo — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 30, 2017

"Why can't I just find someone like you?" >> You know, im someone like me "Hahaha you're silly, friend" >> pic.twitter.com/LPuoMJM9xk — Mourt, esq. (@Ryan_Mourton) July 30, 2017

When you send her a good morning text and she doesn't reply pic.twitter.com/wHakCqAgYY — Dion Waiters fan acc (@DavidTeamHeat_) July 30, 2017

When you order a McFlurry and find out the machine is broken…. #UFC214 @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/5zrfaytyBQ — Joseph Juszak (@JosephJuszak) July 30, 2017

When you wake up in the morning and see that missed phone call and wyd at 3:46am #UFC214 #Jones pic.twitter.com/jIPp6IerIh — Ken® (@ken_plush) July 30, 2017

When it's payday but all of your check goes to bills #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/69ihXIudI0 — Queen Shotgun (@QueenShotgun1) July 30, 2017

When someone ate your leftovers in the Refrigerator #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/YLUOVpqnFc — Jay.Herbo910 (@Too_Raww_Fabien) July 30, 2017

Given how much hype and trash talk led up to this rematch, it was inevitable that the loser would be on the receiving end of a thorough social media humiliation, and it looks like that’s exactly what happened to Cormier here.