Sunday, July 30, 2017

Crying Daniel Cormier memes hit Twitter after loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214

July 29, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Crying Jordan may have to make room for Crying Daniel Cormier.

Jon Jones defeated Cormier by way of a devastating third-round KO at UFC 214 on Saturday night to become the new light heavyweight champion.

After the bout and during his post-fight interview, a visibly shaken and disappointed Cormier was seen crying in the Octagon.

Needless to say, the Internet has never had any chill before, and it certainly wasn’t about to start now. Here are some of the best Crying Cormier memes that were spawned as a result:

Given how much hype and trash talk led up to this rematch, it was inevitable that the loser would be on the receiving end of a thorough social media humiliation, and it looks like that’s exactly what happened to Cormier here.


