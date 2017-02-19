Derrick Lewis taunts Travis Browne in interview, mentions Ronda Rousey

MMA fighter Derrick Lewis is the kind of guy who wants to kick your rear and then take your girl. And he said just as much on Sunday night.

Lewis defeated Travis Browne by second-round knockout at “UFC Fight Night” in Nova Scotia on Sunday night. After his win, he was interviewed by FS1 and proceeded to talk about how he needed to relieve himself. He also referenced Browne’s domestic violence allegations, as well as Browne’s girlfriend, Ronda Rousey.

Derrick Lewis KO's Travis Browne, calls him out for beating women, hollers at Ronda Rousey #SavageAF pic.twitter.com/USGwuPBOGJ — TotalProSports.com (@TotalProSports) February 20, 2017

“I just knew I had a bigger heart than him. He calls himself a man, but he likes to put his hands on women, so forget that guy,” said Lewis. “I have much more heart than his a–. Where Ronda Rousey’s fine a– at?”

Lewis is up to 18-4 and has won six in a row. He’s also registered 8 career UFC heavyweight knockouts, which is tied for the third-most all-time. Browne has lost three in a row and is now 18-6-1.

As for the domestic violence allegations, those came from Browne’s ex-wife.