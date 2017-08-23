Frank Lester believes Jon Jones’ positive steroid test is a ‘straight set up’

Jon Jones has once again been stripped of a UFC championship belt due to a positive drug test, and most of us are stunned he could be that careless. Fellow MMA fighter Frank Lester, who is teammates with Jones and trains with him, refuses to believe Jones is guilty.

Lester wrote on Facebook Tuesday night that he believes Jones’ positive steroid test is a “straight set up.” He insists it would make no sense for Jones to take a steroid in the time period he has been accused of using one.

“I was just at dinner sitting next to Jon Jones when he got the phone call about this failed drug test. Supposedly the story is between weigh ins and fight night he took a oral steroid,” Lester wrote. “Which makes zero sense since it wouldn’t do anything at all for Jon to do so. It takes weeks for steroids to build up in your system to be a performance enhancer. Jon was devastated to say the least. This is a set up, straight up, no athlete would test clean his entire fight camp, and then randomly take some cheap f—ing oral steroid betweens weigh ins and fight night knowing he would be tested once he got done fighting. This is a straight set up. They are trying to ruin this kids life. It makes no sense and Jon wouldn’t do it. Let’s see what happens with all of this but I truly believe Jon is innocent & I hope that all of you will give him a fair chance before you send hateful judgements his way.”

Jones was banned for the UFC for a year before his initially-scheduled fight with Daniel Cormier for testing positive for two banned substances. He also failed a drug test in 2015 for cocaine and had his UFC light heavyweight title stripped earlier that year after he was arrested on hit-and run chargers. It’s easy to see why no one is giving Jones the benefit of the doubt.

The last time he tested positive, Jones broke down crying in front of reporters and insisted he had no idea he ingested a banned substance.