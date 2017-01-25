Jessica Eye trades trash talk with Lauren Murphy

Jessica Eye and Lauren Murphy traded some trash talk on Twitter over the past week when Murphy went after Eye following a tweet.

It all started when Eye tweeted that she was coming back in April after not fighting since her September loss to Bethe Correia. Murphy, the former Invicta bantamweight champion, fired back. Eye also responded with a profane tweet.

You havent beat anyone up since USADA came along

You been on steroids.Everyone knows it. You have no speed/power since they began testing https://t.co/d63SxBN7oP — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) January 21, 2017

The two then included UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby in their tweets:

@LaurenMurphyMMA @seanshelby you ugly clown you came barking up this tree for attention. Your so unimportant you need me to kick your ass — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) January 21, 2017

Shut your big mouth up. We contacted Sean , so hang tight clown face. I can't wait to give you a fresh scars https://t.co/s7cFULp3xO — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) January 24, 2017

You would think that after that exchange, Murphy was gunning for a fight against Eye. But Murphy also had some trash talk for Bethe Correia:

Murphy vs. Eye makes sense for a fight. Both have struggled of late with Eye losing four in a row and Murphy losing three of her last four fights. This way at least one would get a win, barring a draw.