Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Jessica Eye trades trash talk with Lauren Murphy

January 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jessica Eye

Jessica Eye and Lauren Murphy traded some trash talk on Twitter over the past week when Murphy went after Eye following a tweet.

It all started when Eye tweeted that she was coming back in April after not fighting since her September loss to Bethe Correia. Murphy, the former Invicta bantamweight champion, fired back. Eye also responded with a profane tweet.

Jessica Eye Lauren Murphy

The two then included UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby in their tweets:

You would think that after that exchange, Murphy was gunning for a fight against Eye. But Murphy also had some trash talk for Bethe Correia:

Murphy vs. Eye makes sense for a fight. Both have struggled of late with Eye losing four in a row and Murphy losing three of her last four fights. This way at least one would get a win, barring a draw.

