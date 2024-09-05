Join the LBS annual NFL Pick ‘Em league

 Skip to main content
September 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Some NFL footballs on the ground logo

Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; NFL footballs lay on the ground during pregame warmups of a football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It’s happily that time of year, friends. Yes, the NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City. That means it’s also time for you to join the LBS annual Pro Football Pick’em League.

Our league is run through Yahoo Sports. To join the group, follow this link to get to the “Join Private Group” page.

We have a private group, so please enter the following info:
Group ID: 35233
Password: touchdown

We are picking against the spread as always. Come join and have some fun competing against Doc Brown.

