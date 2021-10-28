2021 World Series continues crazy streak involving John Smoltz

The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series this year, but that is not the only reason that it is feeling familiar for John Smoltz.

Reddit user S1TBD pointed out this week that this year’s World Series continues an incredible streak involving the retired Baseball Hall of Famer. Since 1982, every single World Series has had a player who was teammates with Smoltz. The streak began with former All-Star catcher Ted Simmons, who was Smoltz’s teammate on the 1988 Braves. It continued this season and last season with current Braves pitcher and former Tampa Bay Ray Charlie Morton, who was Smoltz’s teammate on the 2008 Braves.

The streak is nothing short of insane considering that Smoltz only ever really played for the Braves (he made 15 appearances between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals in his final MLB season in 2009).

We saw a similar streak recently get broken in a different sport. Smoltz’s streak is even more impressive seeing as it has gone on for longer and is somehow still active.

Photo: Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz (29) waves to fans before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports