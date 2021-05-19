 Skip to main content
Aaron Boone thinks mercy rule could help resolve unwritten rules in MLB

May 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Boone thinks he knows one way MLB could address the “unwritten rules” issues that occur during some blowout games.

Boone said Wednesday that MLB having a mercy rule could help fix the situation.

There is a paradox involving blowout games. It’s considered against the “unwritten rules” aka unsportsmanlike, to steal or swing 3-0 when one’s team is up big late in a game. But the issue is the opposing team has not surrendered, so it seems counterintuitive for the leading team to stop trying to extend a lead.

Perhaps MLB could implement a rule that would allow losing teams the option to concede in certain circumstances (e.g. trailing by X amount of runs with Y amount of innings remaining). That would address the blowout etiquette problem. But it might be bad for the overall product because fans would be robbed of getting to see what they may feel they paid for.

Interestingly, Boone made the same point two years ago following a blowout.

