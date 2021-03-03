Aaron Boone taking leave from Yankees to receive pacemaker

The New York Yankees will be without their manager for an undetermined amount of time, as Aaron Boone is leaving the team to undergo a medical procedure.

The Yankees announced on Wednesday that Boone is taking an immediate leave of absence to receive a pacemaker. The procedure will be performed at a hospital in Tampa.

Boone underwent open heart surgery to replace an aortic valve when he was with the Houston Astros back in 2009. He said at the time that doctors discovered his heart condition when he was in college. Boone explained in a statement on Wednesday that he has been experiencing “mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath” in recent weeks.

You can read the full statement from Boone and the team below:

Yankees full statement on Aaron Boone. pic.twitter.com/iwyTK4gaP1 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 3, 2021

MLB spring training is underway, with the regular season scheduled to begin on April 1. It is unclear how long Boone will be out, but we wish him a speedy recovery.