Aaron Judge makes decision on Home Run Derby

Aaron Judge has been putting on a home run derby during New York Yankees games this season. He’s not planning on putting on another show at Dodger Stadium this summer for the All-Star Game.

Judge said Thursday that he will not be participating in this year’s Home Run Derby.

“Nope. No need, I already did it once,” Judge told The New York Post on Thursday. “I’m all good with that.”

Judge leads MLB with 25 home runs this season, which would make him a natural fit for the derby. But the 30-year-old slugger participated in the event in 2017 as a rookie and won. Apparently that’s enough for him.

There might be one thing that could get him off the sidelines though. If Yankee Stadium hosts the event again, Judge has said he would give thought to performing in front of his home fans.

Players have had mixed feelings about the derby. Some enjoy participating because they see the derby as an opportunity to develop popularity and earn some extra cash. Others view it as a risk that could lead to embarrassment, injury, or fatigue.

So long as Judge keeps pumping homers during games, Yankees fans won’t be complaining. Other MLB fans might feel differently.