Aaron Judge reacts to incredible gesture from Blue Jays fan

Aaron Judge hit yet another home run on Tuesday night, and the New York Yankees slugger was very pleased to find out what happened to the ball.

Judge blasted a 427-foot home run in the top of the sixth of his team’s 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. A Jays fan in the upper deck at the Rodgers Centre grabbed the ball and quickly handed it to a young Yankees fan who was seated near him. The boy, who was wearing a Judge T-shirt, was overcome with emotion.

Aaron Judge destroys a baseball for a HR. It’s caught by a Jays fans. He gives it to a young kid wearing Yankees gear and makes his whole life. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/LqC9LHJ2l8 — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 4, 2022

A reporter told Judge after the game about what had happened.

Aaron Judge is blown away hearing about the young Yankee fan crying after receiving his homer and the Toronto fan who gave it to him “That’s what’s special about this game.” pic.twitter.com/K7ubl86yd6 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 4, 2022

“That’s what’s special about this game, man,” Judge said. “It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear. Everybody appreciates this game. That’s pretty cool. I’ve gotta check out that video. That’s special.”

The Blue Jays fan certainly did not have to do that, but the boy’s reaction undoubtedly made it worthwhile. That was an awesome moment.