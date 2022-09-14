Aaron Judge has intriguing response about playing for Yankees’ rival

Aaron Judge is making history for the New York Yankees, but his upcoming free agency remains a topic in the back of some people’s minds. Judge certainly fueled that on Tuesday with one response he gave following the Yankees’ 7-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Judge was asked if he would ever be willing to sign with the Red Sox despite their status as the Yankees’ chief rivals. Interestingly, the All-Star outfielder did not seem averse to the idea.

“Ooh. We’ll talk about that at the end of the year,” Judge said when asked about possibly signing with the Red Sox, via Phillip Martinez of SNY.

Judge also had praise for Boston fans, calling them some of the best in baseball.

“It’s the best, they’re some of the best in baseball,” Judge said. “They’re going to boo you, they’re going to say some things, they’re going to make you laugh. It’s all part of it. A lot of great history here, and this is one of the best places to play, so it’s always fun going out there and trying to put on a show for them.”

Of course, it does not do Judge much good to rule out any potential destinations right now. The more options he has as a free agent, the more he can maximize the contract he ultimately gets, at least in theory. Still, the mere thought of Judge with the Red Sox is probably enough to infuriate a lot of Yankee fans.

Ultimately, other teams may be better positioned to lure Judge away from New York this offseason. Perhaps Boston bears watching if they decide to spend, though.