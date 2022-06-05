 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 4, 2022

Aaron Judge outpacing Roger Maris with home runs

June 4, 2022
by Alex Evans
Aaron Judge running

Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge is having an MVP-caliber season for the New York Yankees and on track to have one of the all-time great power seasons in team history.

Judge, 30, hit his league-leading 21st home run on Saturday during the first inning of the Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. With that homer, he joined Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Luke Voit as just the fourth Yankee ever to clobber at least 21 homers through the first 53 games of a season.

Judge, the American League Player of the Month for May, is also ahead of the pace Mantle and Roger Maris set when Maris broke the Yankees’ single-season home run record with 61 in 1961.

Through 53 games that year, Maris had 20 homers and Mantle had 18. After Saturday, Judge is on track for 63 home runs, 126 RBI and 183 hits.

The three-time All-Star is having arguably the best season of any player in MLB.

He currently leads the majors in home runs (21), slugging percentage (.689) and OPS (1.075), while leading the American League in runs scored (43). His 42 RBI are tied for the fifth-most in MLB, and his 61 hits leave him in a four-way tie for ninth place. Judge also leads the majors with 133 total bases.

If Judge continues on this torrid pace for the entire season, he should have no problem eclipsing the Yankees’ pre-season contract extension offer.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus