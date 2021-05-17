Albert Pujols explains his decision to sign with Dodgers

Albert Pujols offered an explanation for his surprising decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Angels released him.

Pujols said he would “embrace” the role offered him by the team, and was motivated to sign because of the talent and championship aspirations the Dodgers boast.

The role that Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts have presented to me is one that I embrace. I am excited to be part of the Dodger family and want to thank Andrew, Dave and the rest of the Dodger organization for this opportunity. My goal is the same as it’s always been – to — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) May 17, 2021

help the ballclub win a championship in 2021. I’ve seen up close just how talented this team is and I look forward to contributing. — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) May 17, 2021

Much has been made of Pujols accepting a bench role with the Dodgers when much has been made of him growing disillusioned with a reduced role with the Angels. It appears Pujols was willing to sacrifice some playing time to play for a contender, and few teams are as well-positioned as the Dodgers are for a playoff run.

Pujols’ time with the Angels appears to have come to a rather bitter end. Now that expectations are clearer with him joining the Dodgers, it may go a bit more smoothly.