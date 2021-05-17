 Skip to main content
Albert Pujols explains his decision to sign with Dodgers

May 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Albert Pujols offered an explanation for his surprising decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Angels released him.

Pujols said he would “embrace” the role offered him by the team, and was motivated to sign because of the talent and championship aspirations the Dodgers boast.

Much has been made of Pujols accepting a bench role with the Dodgers when much has been made of him growing disillusioned with a reduced role with the Angels. It appears Pujols was willing to sacrifice some playing time to play for a contender, and few teams are as well-positioned as the Dodgers are for a playoff run.

Pujols’ time with the Angels appears to have come to a rather bitter end. Now that expectations are clearer with him joining the Dodgers, it may go a bit more smoothly.

