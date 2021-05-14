Report: Albert Pujols attracting some interest as free agent

Albert Pujols may yet have the opportunity to end his MLB career on his own terms.

Pujols has cleared waivers, as expected, and is free to sign with any team. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, three or four teams have registered some level of interest in the veteran, who has signaled his intention to keep playing after his release from the Los Angeles Angels.

There are 3-4 teams in on free-agent first baseman Albert Pujols. The 41-year-old, recently released by the Los Angeles Angels, has indicated that he wants to continue playing. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 14, 2021

These are likely American League teams, as Pujols profiles as a DH at this point in his career. The 41-year-old will likely want to know what his role would be before he signs, too, as he was unhappy with his more sporadic playing time with the Angels. We do know one team that won’t be pursuing him despite some significant connections.

Pujols is still widely revered in the game, though he was hitting just .198 for the Angels prior to his release. Still, he’ll want to finish on his own terms, especially with how his tenure in Los Angeles ended.