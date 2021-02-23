Albert Pujols’ wife suggests slugger will retire after 2021

Albert Pujols’ wife Deidre may have broken a fairly big story about her husband’s career plans.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Deidre Pujols wrote a tribute to her husband that began by referring to it being “the first day of the last season of one of the most remarkable careers in sports.” The post also makes multiple references to 2021 being Pujols’ last season.

If Pujols is retiring, it won’t exactly come as a shock. 2021 is the final year of his Angels megadeal, and he is 41 years old. Coupled with his declining numbers over the last several seasons — Pujols has hit over .260 just three times since joining the Angels in 2012 — and it makes sense that this would be it.

Pujols had previously left the door open to playing beyond 2021. This is a pretty strong hint that the decision has been made to call it a career.