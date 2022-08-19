Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class.

The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.

After the game, which St. Louis won 13-0, Donovan revealed that Pujols had a great gesture for him in the dugout after the grand slam. Donovan said the three-time MVP Pujols approached him, almost apologetically, and assured Donovan that the Cardinals still had faith in him.

“He said, ‘I have faith in you,'” said Donovan, per John Denton of MLB.com. “I said, ‘I’d rather watch you do that! That was fun to watch.’”

The 25-year-old infielder Donovan is having a fine rookie year, hitting .286 with a .775 OPS in 86 games. Donovan also had two singles and an RBI on Thursday prior to being pinch hit for. With the Cardinals chasing Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela in the second inning, they likely just wanted to avoid the big-spot lefty-lefty matchup between Gomber and Donovan.

As for Pujols, he remains a well-liked veteran teammate despite his general decline in ability over the years. There is a reason why Pujols is so beloved, even among his former teammates.