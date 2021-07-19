Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah may miss start due to freak dugout injury

Alek Manoah has been very impressive since making his MLB debut for the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season. However, the standout young starter may miss a turn in the rotation due to a freak injury.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo revealed Monday that Manoah recently slipped and fell on rain-soaked steps in the dugout and bruised his back. The issue is significant enough that Manoah may miss his scheduled start Tuesday against Boston.

Alek Manoah may not make scheduled start tomorrow after slipping and falling on rain-soaked dugout steps and bruising his back, said Charlie Montoyo. Thomas Hatch is with Blue Jays and will help cover with Anthony Kay if he can't go. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 19, 2021

It’s not clear precisely when the injury took place. It’s worth noting, however, that the Blue Jays were rained out Saturday.

It’s a tough blow for Manoah, especially in terms of how strange the injury is. The good news is that it doesn’t sound serious, and it’s still a lot less weird than the awkward injury a Toronto pitcher suffered three years ago.

The 23-year-old Manoah was the Jays’ top pick in the 2019 draft. He has a 2.90 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings so far in 2021.