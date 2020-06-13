Alex Bregman, Astros seem to mock Yankees over sign-stealing report

The Houston Astros certainly seemed to take note of a new report that accuses the 2017 New York Yankees of participating in more severe sign-stealing than was previously reported.

The Yankees were among the teams most critical of the Astros for what Houston did in 2017. When the new allegations against the Astros came to light, Houston players seemed to waste no time in responding. They were led by Alex Bregman, who raised eyebrows with a tweet he has since deleted.

Annnnnddddd Bregman deleted his tweet. Coward. pic.twitter.com/AHb1rkVeQU — Eric Hubbs (NC Dinos 25-9) (@BarstoolHubbs) June 13, 2020

Carlos Correa seemed to take a shot at Aaron Judge by posting the exact same thing Judge did when the Yankee slugger initially responded to the first report of the Astros allegations.

Josh Reddick, on the other hand, simply went with Hulk Hogan.

A judge has ordered the Yankees to release a letter from commissioner Rob Manfred detailing the results of a 2017 sign-stealing investigation, with plaintiffs alleging its contents are more serious than publicly reported. The fact that the Yankees are arguing that they would be subject to “significant reputational injury” if it is made public certainly raised some eyebrows around the baseball world.