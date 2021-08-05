Alex Bregman helps stranded Astros fan while traveling to game

Alex Bregman has not been traveling with the Astros while he continues to work his way back from a quad injury, and one lucky fan is happy the star third baseman was in the Houston area this week.

A Houston native named Guillermo Flores was with his father on Wednesday when his car broke down in Ellinger, Texas. A group of people stopped to help when they saw the car on the side of the road, and one of them was Bregman. And, get this — Flores happened to be wearing a Bregman jersey at the time.

When your car breaks down and @ABREG_1 stops to help you @astros pic.twitter.com/rzsPdDbzXk — Guillermo (@GFMemo) August 5, 2021

Flores explained the situation to Mark Berman of FOX 26. He said he was “starstruck” when he saw Bregman walking over and that Bregman’s group asked if Flores and his father needed assistance. Flores says Bregman and company “told us kind of what was wrong (with the car) and we shouldn’t run it.” He added that the interaction was the craziest thing that has ever happened to him and thanked Bregman for his generosity.

Houstonian Guillermo Flores (@GFMemo) & his family’s car broke down in Ellinger, Tx. Guillermo was wearing an Alex Bregman jersey & as Guillermo Tweeted,it was Alex (@ABREG_1) who stopped to help out.He told FOX 26: “Me & my dad were checking the car out & we saw this car pull..” pic.twitter.com/mEzXHOJBfg — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 5, 2021

Bregman, who is currently on a rehab assignment, told Flores that he was on his way to Austin to play in a Triple-A game.

Bregman is not the first athlete to help a stranded motorist, but he’s probably the first to assist someone who happened to be wearing his jersey. If that interaction wasn’t fate, we don’t know what is.