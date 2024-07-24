Alex Cora and Red Sox make progress in contract talks

After months of speculation, the Boston Red Sox appear to be moving closer to locking down manager Alex Cora beyond the 2024 season.

The Red Sox are in talks with Cora regarding a three-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Wednesday that there is “momentum” toward a new three-year deal that would be worth $21.75 million.

Cora is in the final year of his contract with the Red Sox, and would be eligible to become a managerial free agent at the end of the year. The reported figure of $21.75 million would make him the second-highest paid manager in baseball, behind only Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs.

The Red Sox won a World Series with Cora in 2018, but ultimately felt forced to fire him in 2020 after his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal emerged. They loved him enough to re-hire him a year later, and he has remained in the job ever since. In parts of six seasons as Red Sox manager, he has a 494-416 record and two playoff appearances.

Cora arguably could make more money if he tested the open market, but he seems happy and comfortable in Boston. He is regarded as one of the better managers in the game, so the Red Sox will presumably be thrilled to keep him around.