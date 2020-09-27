Alex Cora to return to Red Sox following Ron Roenicke firing?

The Boston Red Sox announced on Sunday that Ron Roenicke will not return as the team’s manager next season. That immediately led to speculation that the team could be planning to bring back Alex Cora.

Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves is the final one of the season for the Red Sox. They got off to a horrible start to the shortened season and are just 23-36 in their first and only year under Roenicke. The move is hardly a shock, even after Boston removed the interim tag from Roenicke prior to the season.

The Red Sox said in a statement that they will begin their search for a new manager immediately. Some are wondering if the search will be brief and lead them right back to Cora.

Cora was fired by the Red Sox during the offseason over his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. He was eventually suspended for the 2020 season, and there was also an investigation into allegations that the Red Sox cheated under Cora. However, Cora’s suspension stemmed only from what went on in Houston. MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox found that their violations were very minor in comparison with Houston’s.

Cora enjoyed tremendous success in his two seasons as Red Sox manager, and he would still be with the team if not for the Astros scandal. Boston won 108 games and steamrolled its way to a World Series title in his first year in 2018. The Red Sox then went 84-78 in Cora’s second year.

Red Sox players have been extremely open in defending Cora. It’s obvious he is still well-liked among the team. He may have been painted as the mastermind behind what went on in Houston, but he served a hefty suspension for that. If the Red Sox are willing to deal with some backlash, Cora may still be the best man for the job.