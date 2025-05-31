2-time All-Star announces his retirement from MLB

At 37 years old, one former MLB All-Star is ready to stick his bat in the storage unit.

Veteran utilityman Josh Harrison announced in a post to his X page on Saturday that he is officially retiring as a player. In a lengthy statement, Harrison called his career “nothing short of amazing” and thanked all who helped him along his journey.

You can read Harrison’s full post below.

This ride was nothing short of amazing! God is good! pic.twitter.com/t8HqK7bs2k — Josh Harrison (@jhay_da_man) May 31, 2025

The righty-hitting Harrison played every position in the field except for catcher in his 13-year MLB career but was mainly a second baseman, third baseman, and outfielder. He was best known for his stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates from the start of his big-league career in 2011 until 2018, making All-Star teams with Pittsburgh in 2014 and 2017.

Harrison also later played for the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. His final MLB stint was a 40-game run with the Phillies in 2023 during which Harrison hit just .204. He was briefly on a minor-league deal with the Cincinnati Reds in 2024 but never made it back to a big-league roster again.

At his peak with the Pirates, Harrison was a highlight machine, including at the plate and on the field as well as even on the basepaths. He now finishes his MLB run with a .270 overall batting average (including a .315 season in 2014) plus an estimated $40 million in career earnings.