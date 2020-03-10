pixel 1
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Andruw Jones clowns ‘idiot’ son over epic bat flip video

March 10, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Andruw Jones hit 434 home runs in his MLB career, but he may never had a bat flip as spectacular as one that his son just pulled off.

Jones’ 16-year-old son Druw, a top high school prospect who is already committed to play at Vanderbilt, ripped a grand slam to deep left field in a game this week and capped it off with a bat flip for the ages.

After being tagged in the video by fellow retiree Jerry Hairston Jr, the elder Jones jokingly called his son an “idiot.”

The retired five-time MLB All-Star Jones is 42 now, and it may make you feel old that he has a son who now seems to be on the fast track to the big leagues. Granted, Druw probably still has a long way to go before he gets on the level of this fellow legacy slugger.


