Andruw Jones clowns ‘idiot’ son over epic bat flip video

Andruw Jones hit 434 home runs in his MLB career, but he may never had a bat flip as spectacular as one that his son just pulled off.

Jones’ 16-year-old son Druw, a top high school prospect who is already committed to play at Vanderbilt, ripped a grand slam to deep left field in a game this week and capped it off with a bat flip for the ages.

After being tagged in the video by fellow retiree Jerry Hairston Jr, the elder Jones jokingly called his son an “idiot.”

Idiot — Andruw Jones (@andruwjones25) March 10, 2020

The retired five-time MLB All-Star Jones is 42 now, and it may make you feel old that he has a son who now seems to be on the fast track to the big leagues. Granted, Druw probably still has a long way to go before he gets on the level of this fellow legacy slugger.