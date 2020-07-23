Skip to main content
Angel Hernandez wastes no time calling out Howie Kendrick on bad pitch

July 23, 2020
by Larry Brown

Angel Hernandez

MLB has returned and it is like nothing has changed.

The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals began the shortened 2020 season on Thursday, and once the game started, it felt pretty typical. Giancarlo Stanton and Adam Eaton homered for their respective clubs. Things were then completely normalized when Angel Hernandez made his first bad call.

Hernandez, the home plate umpire for the game, called Howie Kendrick out on strikes on a pitch that was off the outside corner.

That call ended the bottom of the first inning and was fairly typical for Hernandez. Missing a call behind the plate is something fans are used to.

Hernandez, 58, has been an MLB umpire since 1991 and has long faced criticism for some of his awful calls. He is suing MLB for discrimination and was accused of eavesdropping on an investigative call last year.

