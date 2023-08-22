Angels announce big news about Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels announced some big news about Mike Trout on Tuesday.

The Angels said they were activating Trout from the injured list.

The Angels optioned outfielder Jordyn Adams to Triple-A to make room for Trout.

Trout has not played since July 3, when he fractured the hamate bone in his left hand.

The Angels outfielder was batting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs prior to going on the injured list this season. He ended up missing seven weeks of action as the Angels slipped to three games under .500.

Trout’s return could be regarded as too little, too late for the Angels. They decided to keep Shohei Ohtani rather than part with him at the MLB trade deadline. Now they’ve dropped to 61-64, Trout will be playing through pain, and the team’s chances of making the playoffs are miniscule.