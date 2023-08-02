Ex-Angels exec finally explains why he drafted Randall Grichuk ahead of Mike Trout

A former Los Angeles Angels executive has finally explained why he chose Randal Grichuk ahead of Mike Trout in the 2009 MLB draft.

2009 was the year that Stephen Strasburg was the slam-dunk top pick and went No. 1 overall to the Washington Nationals. The Angels held the 24th and 25th picks in the draft.

With pick No. 24, they took Grichuk. With No. 25, they chose Trout.

Trout has gone on to put together a Hall of Fame career, while Grichuk has been a solid big-league outfielder for a decade. The Angels traded away Grichuk while he was in the minors leagues and finally brought him back 10 years later.

The Angels’ recent acquisition of Grichuk led the topic of the 2009 MLB Draft to be revisted by one Angels reporter.

The Athletic’s Sam Blum spoke with Eddie Bane, who was the scouting director of the Angels from 2004-2010, for an article published on Monday.

In the article, Blum asked why Bane chose Grichuk ahead of Trout, particularly considering Bane said he liked Trout more than any player in the draft except Strasburg.

Bane said he chose Grichuk No. 24 because Trout’s agent Craig Landis was annoying him.

“He wanted to nitpick with me before the draft,” Bane said of Landis, via Blum. “And I was kind of petty, so I held it off and I took Randal first and Mike second out of pettiness to the agent really bugging about stuff I didn’t think was that important.”

And there you have it. It wasn’t necessarily that the Angels liked Grichuk more, it was that Bane was sticking it to Trout’s agent.

Grichuk has since said being traded away by the Angels to the St. Louis Cardinals helped his career. He also delivered a great quote about finally making it to the majors with the Angels, saying he never thought it would take 14 years.

At this point, nobody can hold anything against Grichuk for not being one of the best players in the history of the game. He deserves recognition though for being a 10-year big leaguer as a No. 24 pick in the draft. Compared to other late first-round picks, Grichuk has put together a very nice career, even if he won’t approach Trout’s accomplishments.