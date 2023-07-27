Angels acquire former All-Star pitcher in trade with White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels have solidified their status as “buyers” ahead of the August 1 MLB trade deadline.

The Angels on Wednesday night acquired starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired RHP Lucas Giolito and RHP Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league LHP Ky Bush and C Edgar Quero. pic.twitter.com/Q6pdZ9MKve — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 27, 2023

In exchange for Giolito and Lopez, the Angels are sending the White Sox switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

Giolito, 29, is from the Los Angeles area, so he is returning home to Southern California. After a shaky start to his career, he turned things around in 2019. Giolito went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA that season and made his first and only All-Star team.

This season, Giolito is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 121 innings.

Lopez is 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA this season. He has a career 4.42 ERA.

Quero was signed out of Cuba and has shown promise. As a 19-year-old in Single-A last season, Quero batted .312 with a .965, including 35 doubles and 17 home runs.

Bush was a second-round pick by the Angels in 2021. He had a strong season in Double-A last year but is having less success this season with a 5.88 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.

The Angels’ trade for Giolito and Lopez comes hours after a report said the team was keeping Shohei Ohtani and planning to add players ahead of the deadline.