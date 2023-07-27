 Skip to main content
Angels acquire former All-Star pitcher in trade with White Sox

July 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Lucas Giolito in the dugout

Mar 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels have solidified their status as “buyers” ahead of the August 1 MLB trade deadline.

The Angels on Wednesday night acquired starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox.

In exchange for Giolito and Lopez, the Angels are sending the White Sox switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

Giolito, 29, is from the Los Angeles area, so he is returning home to Southern California. After a shaky start to his career, he turned things around in 2019. Giolito went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA that season and made his first and only All-Star team.

This season, Giolito is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 121 innings.

Lopez is 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA this season. He has a career 4.42 ERA.

Quero was signed out of Cuba and has shown promise. As a 19-year-old in Single-A last season, Quero batted .312 with a .965, including 35 doubles and 17 home runs.

Bush was a second-round pick by the Angels in 2021. He had a strong season in Double-A last year but is having less success this season with a 5.88 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.

The Angels’ trade for Giolito and Lopez comes hours after a report said the team was keeping Shohei Ohtani and planning to add players ahead of the deadline.

