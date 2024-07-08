Angels part ways with former All-Star

The Los Angeles Angels are parting ways with a former All-Star after about half a season.

The Angels confirmed Monday that infielder Miguel Sano has been designated for assignment. The team made the move in order to activate another former All-Star, Anthony Rendon, from the injured list.

Sano once appeared destined for stardom with the Minnesota Twins. A former top prospect, he scored a top-three finish in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2015 and was an All-Star two years later. As recently as 2019, he hit 34 home runs for Minnesota. Things have gone south for him since then, and he spent the entire 2023 season unsigned.

Sano has only had 95 plate appearances this season for the Angels and failed to do much with them. He is hitting .205 with just two home runs, and a bizarre off-field injury probably did not help his case, either.