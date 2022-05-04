Angels reliever suffered unusual injury during batting practice

After being dormant through the first month or so of the 2022 MLB season, bizarre baseball injuries are officially back on the menu.

Los Angeles Angels reliever Austin Warren suffered an unfortunate mishap during batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Warren was hit in the nose by a stray ball, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. The right-hander suffered a nasal fracture and was promptly placed on the injured list.

Marcia Brady jokes aside, Warren has had an up-and-down season thus far for the Angels. He has a 4.32 ERA with five strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched in 2022. But Warren also just got the win for the Angels in his most recent outing, going six up and six down on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

Batting practice can definitely be hazardous though. A player on the other Los Angeles team also learned that the hard way last year.