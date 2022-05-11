Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of their best season in years, and the strong start was punctuated with a great pitching effort by Reid Detmers on Tuesday night.

Detmers threw a no-hitter in the Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw walked just one batter and struck out two as he made history.

Detmers threw 108 pitches — 68 for strikes — while mowing through the Rays. He delivered the second no-hitter of the season, and it came just two weeks after the Mets threw a combined no-hitter.

Detmers said in his postgame interview he knew he had something special going around the sixth, but he lost his memory after that.

“I just blacked out,” Detmers said.

This was only Detmers’ 11th career start. The 22-year-old was the No. 10 overall pick in 2020 and did not pitch in the Angels’ organization that season due to the pandemic. He made just 14 minor league starts last year and 5 MLB starts.

The rookie pitcher did get some help from the official scorer in the 7th inning. They charged Jared Walsh with an error on a ball hit by Brett Phillips that easily could have gone as a single.

This play comes on the hit/error borderline, but the home scorer ruled it an error on Walsh. Rays still yet to have a base hit. pic.twitter.com/rvCSFCa6Se — Kyle Kishimoto (@kylemoto10) May 11, 2022

The scorer’s decision helped Detmers, but he did the rest of the work and made history. This was the 12th no-hitter in Angels history.