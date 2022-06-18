Angels’ Anthony Rendon contract becoming a total bust

Anthony Rendon’s massive contract with the Los Angeles Angels has already turned into an awful deal for the team.

On Friday, the Angels announced that Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery next week to repair his injured right wrist.

Update regarding #Angels INF Anthony Rendon: “Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate.” — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 17, 2022

Rendon’s final appearance of the season came on June 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the 32-year-old injured his wrist on a swing. He was originally placed on the 10-day injured list in late May due to right wrist inflammation.

The Angels gave Rendon a seven-year, $245 million deal before the 2020 season. The contract calls for Rendon to be paid $36 million this season and $38 million each of the next four seasons.

The deal has been brutal for the Angels as the two-time Silver Slugger Award-winner has had a difficult time staying on the field. Rendon has played in only 155 of the team’s 384 games during his first three seasons. He has four years left on his contract.

Rendon hit .228 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 45 games this season. In 2021, he batted .240 with six home runs and 34 RBI in 58 games. He missed most of last season due to a hip injury.

In his first three seasons with the Angels, Rendon has 20 home runs and 89 RBI. In comparison, he hit 34 homers and 126 RBI in 146 games with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

The Angels signed Rendon to the long-term deal right around the time when Albert Pujols’ $240 million contract was about to come off the books. They’re somehow getting even worse of a return from Rendon’s deal.

Couple the Rendon deal with the Pujols, Josh Hamilton and Justin Upton contracts, and it’s no wonder why the Angels haven’t made the playoffs since 2014. Their big position player contracts have turned into busts.