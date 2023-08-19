 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 19, 2023

Yankees rookie has concerning take on team’s issues

August 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Anthony Volpe playing for the Yankees

Mar 12, 2023; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (77) homers against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe had a rather concerning take about what is ailing the team after their latest loss Friday.

The Yankees fell behind 7-0 in the first two innings in an 8-3 loss to Boston, prompting renewed questions about the team’s issues. After the game, Volpe was asked that same question, and said the team was missing “energy and fun.”

“Probably just energy and fun and enjoying the game and enjoying playing with each other,” Volpe said. “It’s like the chicken or the egg. What’s gonna cause [the other] to change?”

The noises coming out of the Yankee clubhouse have been very negative lately. Aaron Judge essentially said the team was not showing up when asked his own take about the team’s current problems.

Friday’s loss dropped the Yankees to 60-62, and they are falling further away from the playoff race with each passing day.

Article Tags

Anthony VolpeNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus