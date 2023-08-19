Yankees rookie has concerning take on team’s issues

New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe had a rather concerning take about what is ailing the team after their latest loss Friday.

The Yankees fell behind 7-0 in the first two innings in an 8-3 loss to Boston, prompting renewed questions about the team’s issues. After the game, Volpe was asked that same question, and said the team was missing “energy and fun.”

Anthony Volpe, responding to a similar question about what the #Yankees are missing, noted, "Probably just energy and fun and enjoying the game and enjoying playing with each other. It's like the chicken or the egg. What's gonna cause [the other] to change?" Full answer: https://t.co/4ATGbK8c24 pic.twitter.com/JapXOEakXV — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 19, 2023

“Probably just energy and fun and enjoying the game and enjoying playing with each other,” Volpe said. “It’s like the chicken or the egg. What’s gonna cause [the other] to change?”

The noises coming out of the Yankee clubhouse have been very negative lately. Aaron Judge essentially said the team was not showing up when asked his own take about the team’s current problems.

Friday’s loss dropped the Yankees to 60-62, and they are falling further away from the playoff race with each passing day.