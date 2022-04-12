Aroldis Chapman hoping for return to Yankees next season

The Yankees have another pending free agent who would prefer to stay in pinstripes.

Closer Aroldis Chapman, who is in the final year of a three-year, $48 million contract, is interested in remaining with the team beyond the 2022 season.

Speaking to NJ Advance Media prior to Sunday night’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, the 34-year-old made it clear that he would like to get another deal done.

“Of course I would like to have the opportunity to sign another contract,” Chapman told NJ Advance Media’s Brendan Kuty through the team’s Spanish interpreter. “At the same time, it’s one of those things that — it’s kind of out of my hands. I’m here today. I’m going to do my job and focus on that.”

Chapman’s tenure with the Yankees has been a mixed bag.

He’s been almost impossible to hit at times, striking out 97 batters in 56.1 innings in 2021 on his way to 30 saves.

In 2019, Chapman recorded 37 saves, one shy of his career-best 38, and struck out 85 batters over 57 innings.

He’s also blown his fair share of saves, including five in 2019 and four in 2021.

So far this season, the lefty has appeared in two games, recording a save and striking out three hitters in two innings.

Both of Chapman’s appearances have come in the ninth inning, even though he may have to pitch in earlier innings at some point this season.

Photo: Patrick Gorski-USA Today Sports