Could Yankees make major Aroldis Chapman roster decision?

The New York Yankees have an abundance of bullpen arms when they are all healthy, and that could lead the team to make a major decision relating to longtime closer Aroldis Chapman.

On Monday’s episode of MLB Network’s “MLB Now,” reporter Joel Sherman suggested that the Yankees might leave Chapman off their postseason roster due to his inconsistency and the amount of other options they can turn to.

"I don't even know if he makes the Postseason roster."#MLBNow gives their gut reaction on Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman after news of him heading to the IL. @Joelsherman1 | @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/soYVe6aKBg — MLB Now (@MLBNow) August 29, 2022

“Even if he hadn’t got hurt, I’m not sure Chapman makes their postseason roster, he’s been so inconsistent,” Sherman said.

It’s hard to argue with this as a possibility. The 34-year-old lefty has been ineffective for much of the season, posting a 4.70 ERA with 22 walks in 30.2 innings. He’s also hurt now with an infection, which probably will not help matters, especially with how he contracted it.

The back end of the New York bullpen has been good for much of the season, and Clay Holmes is back from the injured list Monday to improve the situation further. There’s just no real reason for Chapman to have a significant role right now, even when healthy.