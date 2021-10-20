Astros blow opportunity to challenge Kyle Schwarber off bag on Jose Altuve grounder

The Houston Astros missed an opportunity to challenge a play during Game 4 of the ALCS at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday night.

The Astros were down 2-1 against the Red Sox in the top of the fifth. Jose Altuve was batting with the bases empty and two outs. He swung at a 2-2 pitch and grounded the ball down the third base line. Rafael Devers made a nice play to field the ball, but his throw pulled Kyle Schwarber off the bag as the first baseman extended for the catch.

@astros need to challenge, foot isn't on the bag Altuve is safe at 1st pic.twitter.com/BWssxSGRyr — Dustin L. Harris (@MrDLHarris) October 20, 2021

#ElBostoniano QUE BUENO QUE LOS @astros NO HICIERON UN CHALLENGE EN ESTA JUGADA QUE SE VE VLARO QUE ALTUVE 🇻🇪 FUE SAFE #MGLD pic.twitter.com/5nk9puEW3M — PalillitoArnold33 (@PalillitoA33) October 20, 2021

FS1 replays showed Schwarber’s foot was off the bag before he made the catch. Though the umpires called Altuve out, a challenge likely would have overturned the call.

Houston missed an opportunity to get a baserunner during a tight game. That’s something they probably wish they could have back.

For Boston, this is probably one of the consequences of trying to make Schwarber play first. He’s typically been an outfielder/DH during his career.